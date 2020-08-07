Blooming good entries in Bridgnorth lockdown flower competition

With more free time on their hands as coronavirus restrictions began to take hold, homeowners took to the safety of their gardens to get outdoors and create the best displays to fit a range of categories.

The mayor of Bridgnorth and East ward representative, councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, judged the entries and presented winners with their prizes, certificates and a red rosette.

There were rewards for the best in various categories, including the best front garden, courtyard garden, hanging baskets, planters and a special mayor's award.

Carol Smith won the mayor's special award

Rosemary Hunt, of The Hookfield, took home the prize for the best front garden, while Paul Hopkins of Stoneway Gallery received the best courtyard garden.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bowen of Beech Road was judged to have the best hanging baskets and Ruby Young of Ebeneezer Steps was awarded for her best planters.

This left Carol Smith of Spinners Court to win the mayor's special award, with a prize of a voucher for a meal at The Punchbowl.

Stuart Bowen, winner of best hanging baskets

The idea for the competition came from James Gittins, of Severn Valley Landscapes, before it was organised by the promotional campaign Love Bridgnorth.

Organiser Sally Themans said: "The competition was launched in the middle of the Covid-19 lockdown to try to cheer people up all around the town – especially as so many people were taking great comfort in their gardens during the spell of good weather.

"James Gittins of Severn Valley Landscapes suggested it and put up the prize money and I thought it was a great way to lift spirits, brighten up the town and recognise people's efforts. Due to Covid-19 we couldn't go into back gardens so it was all about what we could see at a safe distance.

"We had some superb entries and it was a really tough choice to find the winners as the standard was so high. I would like to thank all who entered, for the mayor giving up her time and to the sponsors for donating prizes."