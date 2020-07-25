Bridgnorth band prepares for first charity gig back after lockdown

The country's live music scene has been on hold since lockdown was introduced in March, and while some have taken their act online to fill the void, others have sat out the stagnant period, awaiting the day to take to the stage once more.

The Bradeney Bunch, based in Worfield, is among those who have seen gigs cancelled, including a scheduled show at Liverpool's Cavern Club.

Having smashed their second socially distanced rehearsal, the six-piece are preparing for their first performance, taking place outside at The Danery in Quatford at 2pm on Sunday, August 2, raising funds for the Bridgnorth Lions.

Playing a mix of pop, blues and jazz, the group – consisting of vocalist Carole Westwood, lead guitarist Roger Wall, rhythm guitarist Les Jones, drummer Alan Morley, bassist Paul Dunbar and pianist John Evans – has also called on the services of singer Dee D. James to provide backing vocals.

The Bradeney Bunch

Guitarist Les said: "We've done our second rehearsal. We rehearsed last week for the first time an we thought we sounded so good that we jumped back in this week.

"It's been brilliant, there's a lot of optimism after a worrying time.

"We did all worry about the situation a little bit but we were enthusiastic and optimistic that we'd be back together soon."

Lead guitarist Roger added: "We're really looking forward to getting going again. We all think live music is really important and we want to make it work now as well as we can.

"Music is crucial for people's wellbeing and mental health so we're working to make it as safe as possible.

Alan Morley on drums

"We're still trying to keep our distance and we're lucky in that we have a lot of space to practice.

"We've only been together a couple of times and as things have eased we've reviewed it.

"We're trying this outdoor gig and we'll be careful. It's going to be a very different kind of vibe.

"The best vibe is when you're playing to a rammed dance floor so we'll have to see how it works going forward."