History made as Bridgnorth Rotary Club elects first female president

Amanda Johnson was also the club's first female member, and has now taken the helm, replacing the club's outgoing president Robert Davies.

The handover took place as a virtual meeting on Zoom and was well attended by members of the club, which has been using the video conferencing software to meet every week during the Covid-19 crisis.

Amanda will serve as president for at least the next 12 months and is married to fellow Rotarian Vic, who she has four children with aged between 18 and 25 years old.

Amanda said: "I work locally as a practice nurse and I joined the club in 2016 when there were no other ladies.

"I was closely followed by Vanessa Voysey and we have played a key part in rotary events ever since."

Founded in 1943, Bridgnorth Rotary Club was exclusively male until 2011, when members voted to be more inclusive and introduce female members.

Amanda added: "I have since embraced the established programme and helped introduce charity fashion shows at the town's M&Co to raise money for Bridgnorth Food Bank and West Mercia Search & Rescue.

"Rotarian Vanessa Voysey has enhanced the focus on raising money for developing countries with microfinance loans under the Lend with Care system. We are always interested in new members."

The handover meeting took place on July 1 as part of a series of Rotary Club Zoom meetings which have taken place over the last three to four months.

For more information, visit bridgnorthrotary.org.uk