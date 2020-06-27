Scarecrow competition launches in Bridgnorth

In light of numerous events around the town being cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the town council agreed to launch the event at a meeting earlier this week.

Deputy mayor councillor Sarah Barlow, who represents Castle ward, proposed the idea before it was agreed on by fellow councillors.

Participants should put their scarecrow, which can be made using materials from home on a theme of their choice, in the front garden to allow passers-by to view.

Residents can then email a photograph of their entry to the council for a chance to win £50 for first place.

A prize of £25 will be given to second place, and third place will receive £15.

Judging will take place by the events working party on Monday, July 27, before the winners are announced on July 29.

Billy and Teddy Mathias look on at their owner's entry

A second category is also available for people without a garden, who can submit a picture or piece of artwork depicting a scarecrow to display in a window.

For category two, first prize will be £20, with £10 for second place and £5 for third.

Participants should confirm whether their names and photographs can be displayed on social media when emailing them to info@bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk