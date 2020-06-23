Bridgnorth photo project raises more than £130 for hospital charity

Kathy O'Connor created a collection of photos with 100 unsung heroes as part of her Faces and Workplaces initiative last year.

The 44-year-old gardener by trade snapped portrait pictures of workers from the vast range of industries around the town.

Donating a contribution from book sales to the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital, she managed to raise a total of £135.20.

Kathy said: "Throughout the project I made it clear I wanted to help raise what I could for the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital as a way of giving back and saying thank you to our community for taking part in the Face and Workplaces social history photo project.

"I was able to hold an exhibition at Severn Valley Railway as part of the town's Music and Art Festival last year as well as a book signing at the library so thank you to everyone who took part."

Kathy also held a number of school workshops throughout the town in February this year.

She added: "My donation to the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital is a percentage from everyone of the Faces and Workplaces books I have sold.

"I hope this helps in some way – especially now during the coronavirus pandemic."

Having reached out to dozens of Bridgnorth businesses and organisations, the black and white photo project also featured answers to a questionnaire from those pictured.

Upon completion, the book was set to be handed into Shropshire Archives.

Emma Spencer, manager of Bridgnorth Library, said they were "delighted" to be involved with the project, which would serve as a "snapshot moment in time showing the diverse occupations of residents".