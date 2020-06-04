400th anniversary of Mayflower sailing postponed due to coronavirus

Shropshire's Mayflower Children Committee has rescheduled its programmed of events that had been planned for this summer before the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation.

The events were due to take place in and around Shipton near Much Wenlock, which figures prominently in the history of the Samuel More family of Mayflower pilgrims fame.

The programme includes a history day on July 3 at Shipton Village Hall at 10am, a choral concert on July 18 at Stanton Long Church at 7.30pm, a Mayflower Walk on September 4 at Brockton at 2pm, a Son et Lumiere on September 11 at Wilderhope at 6.30pm and a commemorative service at Shipton Church on September 12 at 10.30am.

Mike Brogden, committee secretary, said: “Things were going so very well until the dreaded coronavirus arrived. We’d had excellent local and national publicity for our events this summer and ticket sales were very encouraging. Then came the lockdown which required us to postpone our plans to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower. We’ve decided on a twelve-month postponement in the hope that, by then, large gatherings will be possible."

Ticket holders have been notified that their tickets will be valid for the new dates and ticket sales have re-opened for 2021. To purchase visit shropshiresmayflowerchildren.com