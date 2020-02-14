Storytelling and poems at Bridgnorth Library

On Tuesday, February 18, Books Aloud will provide the chance for a daytime social group between 2.30pm and 3.30pm at Bridgnorth Library.

Residents can drop in, pull up a chair and listen to great stories and poems on a theme for adults, read aloud by library staff and volunteers.

There is no need to book and the session is free and includes refreshments.

The following day, a springtime paper-crafts session will take place for an hour from 11am.

Coinciding with half term, the free event for youngsters will see children create some spring-inspired paper crafts to take home.

No booking is needed for the activity, which is suited for children aged four and above.

Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

On Friday, February 21, a knit, craft and natter event will take place from 10am to 12pm.

Both beginner and experienced knitters can arm themselves with their finest needles and yarn and take to the venue on Listley Street for two hours of crafts.

The free session will include tea, coffee and biscuits at a charge of 50p.