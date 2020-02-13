Bridgnorth theatre show back by popular demand

Murder, Margaret and Me will be performed by the Bridgnorth Players at the Community Hall in Low Town on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The show was taken to Broseley, Bridgnorth and Alveley last year and will return to the town having been labelled a success.

The Queen of crime Agatha Christie and much-loved actress Margaret Rutherford did not initially see eye-to-eye – so much so that the famous Miss Marple films were almost never made. The story of their initially frosty relationship, plus an additional mystery, is brought to the stage by Bridgnorth Players.

The production, written by Philip Meeks and directed by Richard Aston, initially toured around four venues in November last year.

Mr Arston said: “This is such a quirky and interesting play and a new generation of fans are falling back in love with Christie’s work.

“She and Margaret Rutherford are such colossal figures in their fields and here we have a fictional window into their real life relationship with a real life mystery at its heart.

“I love the play and I’m sure the audiences will be gripped.”

Liz Herdson will take on the role of Miss Marple, Kay Yendole will play Margaret Rutherford and Liz Fisher will act as Agatha Christie.

Tickets are £9 if booked in advance and £10 on the door. Bookings can be made by emailing bridgnorthplayers@yahoo.co.uk, calling 01746767425.