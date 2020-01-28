Children invited to Shropshire wildlife party

Cuan Wildlife Rescue is hosting the wildlife party at The Priory Hall, Bull Ring, Much Wenlock, on February 19.

There will be wildlife talks, games, activities and cake.

Children are also being encouraged to dress up as their favourite animal to win a prize.

Fran Hill, Cuan Wildlife Rescue manager, said: "It's open to a wide age range.

"We have a model table top garden for the young ones to look at.

"They will be learning about the dangers to hedgehogs and what they can do to help them.

"For the older children there is a PowerPoint presentation about general wildlife. It should be a fun time."

The party is taking place from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Advertising

Youngsters of all primary school age are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

Entry to the event costs £5 per child.

All proceeds will go to Cuan Wildlife Rescue, based in Stretton Road, Much Wenlock.

People can book a place at cuanwildliferescue.org.uk/wildlife-party

Advertising

Cuan Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds.

The charity started in 1990 and has grown steadily over the years, with purpose-built facilities to meet the needs of any wildlife casualty that may come into its care.

Each year, it admits about 3,800 wildlife casualties.