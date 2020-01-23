Totally tartan as Bridgnorth Rugby Club to hold annual Burns Supper

Bridgnorth Rugby Club's annual Burns Supper will see players and associates celebrate the life of poet Robert Burns in traditional Scottish fashion while raising money for charity.

Kilts and blue and white flags will be donned around the clubhouse on Bridge Street as members celebrate the life and work of the successful poet at the near sold-out event tomorrow night.

Similar events take place nationwide and are normally held on or near to Robert Burns' birthday on January 25.

Andrew Mackay, known as Adj, plays for the veterans team as a prop and has been organising the event for the last 12 years.

The 59-year-old said: "It's been going on even longer than I've been involved and it's always a great night.

"We'll have Scottish poetry read out, songs played, we have lots of tartan about and everyone really gets into it.

Scottish roots

"This year we haven't got a piper but we've got a singer doing a melody of Scottish tunes before we all finish it off with Auld Land Syne."

Originally from Galloway and with his Scottish roots shining through, Adj said he holds one of the most important responsibilities of the night.

"I recite the Address to a Haggis as it's marched in," he said. "Being a Mackay it's quite nice having the Scottish link – I always love getting my kilt on."

The following day, the club will host a North Midlands Cup semi-final match against Dudley Kingswinford, a competition Bridgnorth won last year, and a Doddie Weir 'wheelbarrow of booze' will be raffled.

All proceeds from the Burns Night and the raffle will go to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which funds research and raises awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

The charity was launched by Doddie Weir, a former Scottish international Rugby Union player who was diagnosed with the condition in 2017.

Adj added: "It's all about raising awareness for Motor Neurone Disease and the foundation is the North Midlands League chosen charity for 2020."