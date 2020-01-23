Prominent jazz trio to perform in historic Bridgnorth church

The Elliott Sansom Trio will be playing a mixture of arrangements in their show, A Tribute to the Great Pianists of the Jazz Era, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Bridgnorth on February 28.

The show will start at 7pm and will see Elliott Sansom on piano, Ben Muirhead on the double bass and Nathan England Jones on drums.

With a broad musical knowledge, Elliott's current influences include jazz musicians such as John Taylor, Pablo Held, Paul Bley and Herbie Hancock, as well as classical composers such as Olivier Messiaen, Federico Mompou and Igor Stravinsky.

Particularly interested in the harmonic and rhythmic language shared in both jazz and classical music, he is exploring and studying both aspects in his playing.

Gaining recognition in a number of his own groups, his trio proves to be one of his main writing projects.

He is also very active as a sideman and has collaborated with various musicians throughout the UK.

A few projects he is currently part of include the Clark Tracey Quintet, Tom Niblog Quartet, Ben Muirhead Quartet, Stepmother Jag, The Anthony Jones Big Band, Birmingham Conservatoire Jazz Ensemble and The Tom Haines Trio.

Alongside playing, Elliott runs his own recording studio with his brother Olly Sansom called Sansom Studios, which aims to be a creative space offering high class production and recording.

Recent appearances for Elliott include BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year, a feature on BBC Proms with the Elliott Sansom Trio and the Musicians' Company jazz nominee at the Pizza Express.

He is currently working with the renowned Clark Tracey in his new quintet.

Tickets for the show in Bridgnorth cost £15 or £17 on the door.

For students and those under 25, tickets cost £10 or £12 on the door.

They can be purchased by contacting John Turnock on 01746716282 or john.turnock48@gmail.com