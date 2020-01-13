Bridgnorth singer Jen North to grace top London venues

Jen North, an up-and-coming alternative acoustic artist, will play live at a range of popular venues in London that offer music fans the chance to see the best new acts.

She will be at Number Six in Camden on Sunday, January 19, The Half Moon in Putney on Monday, January 20 and Loves Company, Imperial Hall, on Wednesday, January 29.

Changed Me- Original

Jen said: “I am so excited to continue pursuing my dreams and doing what I love most. Some incredible artists have graced the London venues I’m about to perform at so to have secured these spots so early on in the year feels like a huge achievement for me.”

Her music ranges from popular covers to individual ballads, each with their own unique twist.