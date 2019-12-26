Bid to create beer marking Mayflower anniversary

The Shropshire’s Mayflower Children group has a full programme of events planned to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s sailing next year, and as part of that are looking to collaborate with a local brewer to create a special one-off tipple.

The Mayflower ship transported the first Puritan Separatists, much later to be known as the Pilgrim Fathers, to the New World in 1620, and is considered to be one of the most significant moments in American history.

Aboard the ship were the four More children from Shropshire, a little known part of this famous story. It is now thought there are thousands of descendants of one of the children, Richard More.

It was long assumed the Mores on the Mayflower passenger list were orphans from the streets of London, but in the 1950s, Sir Jasper More of Linley, near Bishop’s Castle, found documents telling the story of the More family in a trunk in his attic.

"We are calling on local brewers to get in touch and help us make a special beer to celebrate Shropshire’s connection to the Mayflower story," said the group secretary, Mike Brogden.

"We have some inventive brewers in the county and I’m sure there is a great partnership to be had where people can not only have a refreshing pint of ale, but it will also act - as many beers do - as a conversation point around the story.

"It would be a perfect addition to everything we have planned for the anniversary next year."

The group has also been hoping to raise £20,000 to mark the milestone and install a bronze commemorative plaque designed by Ludlow-based artist Claire Minter-Kemp in Much Wenlock town centre.

Any brewers who would like to take part should contact Mike on 01584 841649 or email mike@brogden.info.