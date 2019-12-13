Appeal upheld for Bridgnorth glamping site

The council's Southern Planning Committee initially threw out plans to create 10 glamping tents, a communal tent, a car park and shower block on land next to The Old Vicarage in Knowle Sands in March.

But following an appeal lodged by Kirbycraft Ltd, Secretary of State inspector Thomas Hatfield granted planning permission for the development to go ahead.

The appeal decision states a fitness 'boot camp' was initially proposed before it was dropped to focus on the camping element.

It states: "The description of the development given is taken from the decision notice rather than the planning application form.

"This description reflects changes that were made at application stage, including the removal of the proposed fitness 'boot camp' element of the scheme.

"Some works have already been undertaken including the regrading of part of the site to facilitate the introduction of the proposed tents. The development is therefore partly retrospective in nature."

The decision adds: "The appeal site is a relatively narrow strip of land positioned between the B4555 and the River Severn.

"It is designated as being within the open countryside for planning policy purposes.

"Whilst the tents would be a relatively prominent feature, they would also be small in size and of lightweight construction. In my view, they would not appear out of place given their surroundings.

"Moreover, additional planting and landscaping could be secured by condition in order to secure an attractive riverbank setting.

"The proposal also includes a car parking area for up to 10 vehicles. However, this would be relatively small and would be seen against the backdrop of the existing parking area and static caravans to the rear."

Mr Hatfield's decision concludes: "For the above reasons, I conclude that the development would not significantly harm the character or appearance of the area."

The development is set to be discussed at Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, December 17 at 2pm in Shirehall.