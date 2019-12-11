Christmas fun and mulled wine at fair

St Mary's Bluecoat in Bridgnorth will host its Christmas fair on Friday, and organisers are hoping to repeat the success of last year, when £2,500 was raised.

Last year the money was spent on new laptops for the children, while this year they hope to invest in several iPads to aid children's learning.

The day will start at 3.30pm with a staff performance, followed by Santa and Mrs Claus arriving at 3.50pm.

At 4pm Santa's grotto will be opened and at 5pm the raffle will be drawn.

The day will also include face and nail painting, a bottle and gift tombola, a snack shop, hot dogs and a book stall. There will also be games and a variety of Christmas craft stalls.

Raffle prizes include £100 cash, a Christmas hamper, other food and drink hampers and a selection of vouchers.

The fair has been organised by the school's parents, teachers and friends association.

Michelle Talbot, chairwoman of the association, said: "Last year our fair was extremely successful and we raised over £2,500, which was spent on buying new laptops for our children.

"This year, we are hoping to improve on that total to enable us to purchase several iPads for our children."