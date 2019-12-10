Little Stars and parents welcome at Bridgnorth group

Little Stars, based at St Mary Magdelene’s Church in East Castle Street, Bridgnorth, does all sorts of fun activities with children and also gives parents and carers the chance to get out and meet others like them.

Emma Bristow runs the group. She said: “People don’t realise how difficult it can be and how lonely it can sometimes be as a parent.

“We’ve been going a while now and we’ve got lots of people who come regularly and some who attend now and again.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t have to come all the time, just when you want to. It’s a really friendly and supportive environment. You can just relax and have a chat while the children are having fun and making a mess. We’re always keen for new people to come along and join in.”

The group has been running for about nine years.

Emma has been organising it since 2016, with help from Kate King when she was off on maternity leave. She added: “We average about 30 parents and 40 children, and we have a great relationship with the people that come. I think they really value what we do.” The group runs at the church every Thursday from 9am.