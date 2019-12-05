Home Alone screening to raise money for Bridgnorth charity

The Home Alone cinema night will take place at Wellington Orbit on December 15, with all proceeds going to The Harry Johnson Trust.

The evening has been organised by accountancy firm Chadstone, which recently raised £2,280 for the Harry Johnson Trust at its yearly charity pub quiz.

Rod Chadderton, one of Chadstone's directors, said: "We are passionate about local businesses and about encouraging trade back to Wellington, as it’s my home town.

"The Orbit is a brilliant venue and the community team have worked so hard to build it up. We really want to raise people’s awareness that it’s there.

“Also, we personally love movies and going to the cinema, so we thought why not share that love with our clients and their families this festive period. We chose Home Alone because it’s a classic for all ages to enjoy.”

The firm chose to support The Harry Johnson Trust, after Sarah, Rob’s wife, and Charlotte, Alex’s sister, heard about the charity during an event at Wellington Cricket Club earlier this year.

The Harry Johnson Trust was established in November 2014 following the death of seven-year-old Harry in July of that year.

Harry died following a nine month fight with Double Hit Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The trust offers help and support to children and teenagers who receive care from the Oncology Team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire.

Alex Stone, another director at the firm, said: “Hearing about the work of the charity struck a chord with Charlotte and Sarah and as a team we decided very quickly that this was a charity we wanted to put our full efforts into supporting and raising awareness of.

“We know that when people hear about the amazing work that the Harry Johnson Trust do for children in our local community that they may want to support it and raise awareness themselves.”