Film star locomotive returns to Bridgnorth's Severn Valley Railway

The 100-mph Tornado will haul two services out of Bridgnorth during a string of appearances throughout November.

Passengers can ride behind the iconic locomotive, which starred in the movie Paddington 2 and the BBC documentary Tornado – The 100mph Steam Engine.

The Peppercorn Class A1 vehicle, the first new mainline steam locomotive to be built in Britain for 50 years, attracted thousands of steam enthusiasts to the railway during its last appearance in 2016 – when it drew the crowds alongside the Flying Scotsman.

Since that visit, its fame has reached even greater heights following its 100mph test run on the East Coast Main Line in 2017.

Tornado climbs towards Bewdley tunnel on the SVR

Its much-anticipated return to the SVR comes in a significant year for the locomotive itself, marking the 25th anniversary since its construction began.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “Tornado was a huge hit when it last appeared here – tickets to ride behind it sold fast and our platforms were packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of it in all its glory.

“We’re expecting the same response this time around, and to make sure as many people as possible can come and enjoy it, we’re keeping our fares at the standard rates and are offering a range of additional experiences, which can be booked in advance.”

Tornado will haul the 10.30am and 2.30pm services from Bridgnorth on November 9, 10, 17 and 24.

Tickets can be booked on svr.co.uk or by calling 01562757900.