All aboard for Santa special free ride with Severn Valley Railway

Severn Valley Railway's Santa Service will steam through Bridgnorth at 4.25pm on Sunday, December 1.

The special service will give families the chance to enjoy a free ride through the Severn Valley with Santa on board to meet passengers and hand out gifts.

The railway is now looking to divide the 176 seats available to a range of family-based charities across the region to celebrate the return of its participation in festive activities.

Families will be invited to board the steam train at Bridgnorth and settle into their seats for a festive journey which will take passengers to Highley and back.

The Santa Service is making a return after 40 years. Photo: Bob Sweet

Nick Ralls, SVR general manager, said: “We’re delighted that our Santa services are once again returning to Bridgnorth after four decades, so wanted to give something back to the local community to celebrate this.

“As it’s the season of goodwill, we’re running a special Premium Santa Special and offering all of the seats for free.”

Due to the age of the heritage carriages used for the service, wheelchairs cannot be accommodated.

To find out more about the service, charities are being asked to email events@svrlive.com as soon as possible.

This year, for the first time since 1979, Bridgnorth is involved in the Railway’s hugely-popular Christmas festivities, with its all-new Premium Santa Specials running from the station, as well as its brand-new Steam in Lights services.

For more information on the railway's festive events, go to svr.co.uk or call 01562757900.