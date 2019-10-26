Bridgnorth antiques centre ready for Halloween

The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town is set to strike the witching hour with the help of this huge grandfather clock and visiting Canadian student Amber Ridgway.

Amber, aged 22, is on a business work placement from the University of Victoria and was happy to get into the spirit of Halloween at the centre.

“This amazing clock, which stands an impressive 99 inches tall and has a carved oak case, is gothic in style and definitely a little bit spooky,” said Old Mill owner John Ridgway.

“It is quite stunning and was made by the Globe Clock Company of Birmingham in the early 1900s, possibly as an exhibition piece to showcase their workmanship.

“We still have to do a little research into its history by visiting the Jewellery Quarter but once we have all the information to hand the clock will be on sale – and we’re expecting a good deal of interest from potential buyers.”

Clocks go back by one hour this weekend, but to change this antique Grandfather clock, potential buyers will be expected to shell out several thousand pounds once it has been valued.

Pumpkin soup will be on the menu at Charlie’s Tearooms at the Old Mill on October 31 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.