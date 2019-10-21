Historic gems that shaped childhood included in Bridgnorth author’s new book

His latest book shines the spotlight on 50 of the region's jewels, showcasing their history alongside some of his own personal memories.

Born in Wednesday in 1942, Mr Shipley, who later moved to Bridgnorth with his wife Kate in 1968, also talks about his days growing up in the Black Country.

Dudley Castle could form a scary backdrop

"When I was a lad I remember sitting on Ethelfleda Terrace on Church Hill after school with my mates peering in awe through the murky smoke towards Dudley Castle, which was high on a dark distant hill on the horizon, firing our imaginations that we were medieval knights," he writes.

The castle, based within the grounds of Dudley Zoo, is one of the area's attractions highlighted in the book called 50 Gems of the Black Country.

"I wish I had a tenner for every time I’ve been there," he writes. "In the 1960s my band played a number of times at the Queen Mary Ballroom in the zoo, and I recall how scary it was packing up after midnight.

"Outside in the pitch dark, the scents, sounds and grunts of the animals was like being on safari in Africa. On the plus side there was always a good crowd at the dances," he adds.

Dudley Zoo

Other visitor attractions features include Dudley Canal Trust and The Black Country Living Museum and Mr Shipley believes the latter "best embodies the spirit of the Black Country'.

Among the historical buildings featured in his list are Halesowen Abbey, The Oak House in West Bromwich and there are many places in his hometown of Wednesbury including Ethelfleda Terrace and St Bartholemew’s Church Ye Olde Leathern Bottel - a timber-framed black-and-white inn, which is one of the oldest in the West Midlands.

"Along with stacks of other inns the Bottel maintains the legend that Dick Turpin, the notorious 18th-century highwayman, stopped off here for a pint and to water his horse," he writes.

"The legend makes no mention of Black Bess, so we have to assume it was indeed Turpin’s legendary fiery black steed that he was riding at the time.

Walsall Arboretum.

"Apparently the outlaw was on his way from London to York, and in fact in those days the main road to Walsall passed the front of the inn, although travelling via Wednesbury and Walsall would require quite a detour, but remember Turpin didn’t have sat nav," he adds.

Some of his 50 gems are linked to famous faces such as The Fountain Inn in Tipton, headquarters of bare-knuckle boxer William Perry, who was known as the Tipton Slasher.

"In 1984 the Fountain Inn was granted Grade II listed building status in recognition of its connection with William Perry, who regularly fought fellow boatmen on the many local canals in order to be first through the lockgates," writes retired managing director Mr Shipley, who has also written four books about his adopted county of Shropshire.

Barr Beacon

Bishop Asbury Cottage in Great Barr - the boyhood home of Francis Asbury, the first American Methodist Bishop - is also included.

Some of the region's favourite beauty spots also feature among the 50 places in his book.

They include Warley Woods, Northycote Farm and Country Park, Wrens Nest Nature Reserve and Moorcroft Wood Local Nature Reserve, Moxley.

Famous landmarks across the region such as Sedgley Beacon Tower, St Wulfruna’s Cross in Wolverhampton and Steward Aqueduct, Smethwick also help to make up the list.

The statue to commemorate William Perry in Tipton

The Wolves season ticket holder has also included Molineux along with the Hawthorns in West Bromwich. Writing about his beloved club's formation, he says: "Since those far-off days the stadium and the club have gone through the ringer on more than one occasion.

"Happily things now seem to be on the rise with Wolves in the top half of the Premier League, and having once again qualified for a European competition. Molineux is a great, atmospheric place to watch football," says the father and grandfather.

Mr Shipley, who began his career as an apprentice draughtsman at Wednesbury's Patent Shaft Steel Works, says he spent between six and nine months researching and writing the book, which is his 15th to be published since his first in 2003.

He hopes it will encourage people to explore the region and visit some, if not all, of the places featured.

"Some of my favourites are the ones in Wednesbury because that's where I'm originally from but I think the Black Country Living Museum is a favourite because it's a marvellous place. There is something for everyone there," says Mr Shipley.

50 Gems of the Black Country is published by Amberley.