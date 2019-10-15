South Shropshire MP raises a glass to village pub’s success

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has congratulated The Pheasant at Neenton after it scooped Midlands Regional Winner of the Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community category at the 2019/20 Rural Business Awards.

The Pheasant Inn closed in 2006 after the last owners retired, leaving locals without a place to meet and socialise. But strong community desire to see it reopen led to the creation of Neenton Community Society which reopened the pub as a community-owned asset.

The Pheasant will now battle it out against regional winners from around the country in the national final to be held in Manchester in February 2020.

Dedication

Mr Dunne has been a firm supporter of The Pheasant and previously nominated head chef Mark Harris for the Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year.

Mr Dunne said: “I am delighted The Pheasant at Neenton has been recognised as the best social enterprise in the Midlands.

“The Pheasant’s story, from derelict building to indispensable community pub, is an inspirational example of how determination and community spirit can ensure these assets are not lost.

“It takes impressive hard work and dedication not only to revive a pub like this, but to ensure it thrives and wins recognition for great food and drink.

“So I congratulate everyone at The Pheasant and Neenton Community Society for this award and wish them the best of luck in the national finals.”