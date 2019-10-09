Bridgnorth arts group in frame for top award

Members of Bridgnorth & District Arts Society (BDAS) have had their work chosen to be displayed at an art gallery in Nottinghamshire, and will now travel north this weekend to compete in The Art Club of The Year.

The annual event is organised by two monthly art publications, The Artist and Leisure Painter to find some of the best undiscovered artists and showcase their work.

The Bridgnorth group was among clubs from around the country which submitted five pieces of art, which were then chosen with work from nine others to be exhibited at the Patchings Art Centre in Nottinghamshire.

From the 10 clubs in total, the overall winner and two runners up will be announced on Saturday with the top club scooping £500 worth of art materials from event sponsors, Jacksons Art Supplies.

Each runner up will receive £250 worth of goods.

Denise Woodhall, chair of the arts group, said: "This is the first time we have put ourselves forward for the Art Club of the Year and we are delighted our members' work has been selected for the exhibition.

"Naturally we would love to go all he way and win the top prize, but it is still a great achievement to have reached this stage of the competition and believe it is an excellent advertisement for our society.

"It is also brilliant that five artists from our club have their works on show at the Patchings Centre throughout October and November."

Elizabeth Harriman, BDAS secretary, added: "We have some fantastic and varied talent in our society and choosing our entry submissions was not an easy task.

"The collective decision was reached by the whole committee who attempted to select a wide range of styles, mediums and subject matter – two of which depict some familiar views of the town of Bridgnorth.

"We very much look forward to seeing our members' work on show at Patchings during the next few weeks."