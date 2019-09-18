Help plea to make Brignorth Carnival a triumph

Volunteers are being sought to navigate the floats through the procession, from the Livestock and Auction Centre in Wenlock Road, Tasley, to Bridgnorth High Street.

The event, taking place on Sunday, was due to take place on June 23 but torrential rain saw Severn Park, situated next to the River Severn, completely waterlogged in the run-up to the date.

Helpers will be required for about an hour from 12.15pm on the day of the event.

In a statement posted online, Bridgnorth Town Carnival said: "Do you have an hour to spare on Carnival Day, 22nd September?

"At the last minute, we find ourselves seeking help on our road closures to ensure the procession makes its way safely through town from 12.15pm (road closure is in place from 12.30pm)."

Set to focus on the carnival royalty and the procession, this year's route has been altered in efforts to give spectators a closer look at all the float entries.

The scaled-down event will not feature any carnival activities in the park, and instead will culminate with light entertainment in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle.

Anyone interested in helping can contact the carnival on events@bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk