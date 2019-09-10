Petrolheads’ delight as restoration firm hosts motor memorabilia auction

Classic Motor Cars Ltd will be partnering with Loveridge Agents and Auctioneers for the event on Saturday, October 5.

The Great Garage Sale at CMC will give enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire automobilia, art work, books and manuals from a select number of private sources.

Leading the line-up are a pair of private libraries, one of a well-known motor sporting personality.

Included within these literary delights are signed copies, first editions and bound runs of Autosport and MotorSport magazines.

Alongside these will be offered a series of original Formula One paintings, and a selection of useful and rare spares.

Rare Mille Miglia Medals

There will also be a number of limited edition wrist watches with the best of motor sporting connections, posters, plates, trophies and medals from events as diverse as the Mille Miglia and Monte Carlo Rally, as well as motoring toys and collectables.

Auctioneer Guy Loveridge said: “It took a really special combination of circumstances for us to ‘put the band back together’.

“CMC provide a super venue, we were offered a couple of fantastic private collections and the timing was right.

“I have been doing sales in China and the USA in recent years, but it feels absolutely right to bring LAA back to the automobilia scene with this knock-out sale in October.”

CMC’s managing director Nigel Woodward added: “We have had a number of events for enthusiasts here over the last couple of years.

Stirling Moss watch

“We are delighted to welcome Guy and his staff, and will be opening the workshop and showcasing how we do things ‘The CMC Way’ over the weekend. We hope to see many clients old and new.”

There will be a viewing on the Saturday morning and the sale will start at noon.

The full listing will be available at classic-motor-cars.co.uk later in September, with catalogues free to attendees on the day.