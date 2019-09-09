Author to tell all on latest sleuth novel

Bridgnorth Library is organising and evening of conversation with Susannah Stapleton and James Hannah.

James will interview Susannah about her book, 'The Adventures of Maud West: Lady Detective'.

James Hannah is the author of A to Z of You and Me.

There will also be an opportunity for questions from the audience.

The event takes place at 7pm on Friday, September 20.

Susannah’s recently released book delves into the life of the mysterious sleuth, Maud West.

Maud ran her detective agency in London for over thirty years, having started sleuthing for the upper echelons of society in 1905.

Her exploits grabbed headlines throughout the world but, beneath the public persona, she was forced to hide vital aspects of her own identity to enable her to thrive in a class-obsessed and male-dominated world.

Susannah weaves tales from Maud West’s own ‘casebook’ with social history and extensive original research.

Tickets cost £3.50 and are available from Bridgnorth Library.

Signed copies of The Adventures of Maud West – Lady Detective will be available to purchase on the night.