Bridgnorth Carnival Queen Robyn aiming for two crowns

Robyn Gross has a busy schedule ahead of her as she takes to the throne at the event on September 22, before competing in the finals of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain in October.

The 15-year-old Oldbury Wells School student met the town's mayor and deputy mayor, councillors Ron Whittle and Kirstie Hurst-Knight, as well as the chair of the town's events committee, councillor Sarah Barlow to be given the role.

The town carnival was initially scheduled for July 23 but torrential rain saw Severn Park, situated next to the River Severn, completely waterlogged in the run-up to the date.

Aside from preparing for the carnival, Robyn is also raising money for the national charity Together for Short Lives in her bid to win Miss Junior Teen GB.

She said she is looking forward to making an appearance at this year's carnival, and that making it to the national finals of a beauty competition was a "dream come true".

“I am so incredibly excited to have made it to these events – it’s a great achievement,” she said.

Procession

“Making it this far really is a dream come true. I’m looking forward to being able to represent my home town and hopefully win the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain crown.”

The carnival committee said this month's streamlined event will focus on the procession and honouring the carnival royalty.

An array of floats will take the normal route around the town during the carnival procession, but will finish in High Street rather than Severn Park.

The scaled-down event will not feature any carnival activities in the park, and instead will culminate with 'light entertainment' in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle.

Toni Gross, Robyn’s mother, added: “It’s such an overwhelming achievement.

“I’m very proud of her and looking forward to both events.”

Taking place in October, Robyn will compete in Miss Junior Teen GB at The Globe in Blackpool.

To donate to her fundraising efforts, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/robyn-gross1