Italian AutoMoto Festival revs into Bridgnorth

Crowds of enthusiasts and spectators alike will swarm into the historic centre of Bridgnorth to enjoy the sights and sounds of the iconic Italian vehicles that will fill the streets of the market town.

The festival is being held on September 1 from 10am to 4pm.

Back for its fourth year, the Italian AutoMoto Festival returns to the High Street and is free admission.

Organisers of the Bridgnorth Automoto Festival were thrilled when 200 vehicles turned up to take part in the event, which closed off the town centre last year. They had been hoping for around 60.

The festival showcased some top class Italian engineering, whether in the shape of four wheels or two.

David Morris, who brought the festival from Bristol to Bridgnorth three years ago, said he had looked across the country for a new venue and the amount of people turning out in Shropshire has vindicated the decision to choose the town.

Mr Morris, who lives near Shrewsbury, said the festival had brought thousands of pounds into the local economy.

Bridgnorth Ukulele Band entertained visitors in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle at last year's event.

Mr Morris said: "We are an independent group of enthusiasts, linked by a shared love of Italian two- and four-wheeled vehicles. Many Italian car and bike clubs do not have enough members in particular areas to make local meetings and social activities viable, but by getting together such events become possible - and even more interesting."