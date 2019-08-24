Families invited to take part in events as part of Bridgnorth Festival

The town’s annual music and arts festival will return today with a photo exhibition at the Severn Valley Railway, an exhibition at St Leonard’s Church and a comedy open mic night at The Old Castle.

Events will be taking place into next Monday, including music, food, stalls and exhibitions.

Super Music Saturday will include pubs around the town hosting concerts of all descriptions. Bridgnorth Library will be getting in on the fun as well, holding three events including the chance to meet some authors.

Musicians Faith Brackenbury and John Neilson will be in the library on Friday from 1pm until 1.45pm

The pair started playing together in 2013 and have since built up a body of original music. Their debut album Crossings was released in 2018.

At 1pm on Saturday, families will be able to meet Sarah Isaccs, writer of the Derek the Alien books. She will be reading Derek the Alien & The Raspberry Milkshake Sky.

The Very Grimm Brothers Adrian Mealing and John Denton will perform A Grimm Late Afternoon from 4.30pm until 5.30pm on Saturday.

The pair will give an hour of fairy tales, anecdotes, comedy, poetry, music and singing.

For more information about events taking place as part of this year’s Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival visit bridgnorthfes tival.org.uk