Chelmarsh Village Fete is a real hoot

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth | Bridgnorth entertainment | Published:

Dancers and ukulele music got the crowds going at the this year's Chelmarsh Village Fete.

Caden Burford, 6, from Dudley holding Dippy with Little Owl

It was the 40th year that the fundraising show has been held in the village near Bridgnorth.

Performers included Kidderminster Ukulele Band, Kickin’ Alice Dancers and Flip the Clown, of Bridgnorth.

Organiser Geoff Price says: "We had a lovely day and a good number of people came and there was a steady flow throughout. The fete has been running for 40 years.

"The fete's founder Irene Breakwell, has moved away from the area, but she came back for the 40th event.

"While two volunteers who were here from the beginning Ivy Palmer and Iris Bryne are also still involved.

Attractions included coconut shy, bric-a-brac, tombolas, beat the goalie, plant, bottle and cake stalls, donkey rides, lucky dip, hook a duck and nine-pin bowling.

"Chelmarsh is famous for its cakes. The cake and the tea stall sold out. We can never bake enough to keep up with the demand.

"We are very pleased with how the day went and we hope to do it gain next year.

"The ukulele music went down a treat. They got the crowd singing along and Flip the Clown also did a good job and drew the crowd in," Dr Price.

