River-themed play area to be built in Bridgnorth

The initiative, which will restore 150 miles of the River Severn to endangered fish species by creating routes around six weirs, also aims to reconnect people with the UK's longest river.

As part of the project, being undertaken by Severn Rivers Trust, Canal & River Trust, Environment Agency and Natural England, families will be able to enjoy a River Severn themed play area and explore a sculpture play trail looping down the river in Bridgnorth.

A specially designed wooden Severn Trow will be the centre piece of the play area. This historic type of river barge was used on the River Severn before proper towpaths were introduced at the end of the 18th century.

Alex Ball, community engagement manager for the Canals and Rivers Trust, said: “We really want to inspire young minds about the wildlife and stories of the River Severn.

"This new play area will spark imaginative outdoor play and the hand-on sculptural trail will guide families down to take in the view of the river.

“Severn Valley Country Park is the ideal place for families to experience the beautiful River Severn landscape and learn more about the river’s wildlife and heritage.”

There will be 10 items installed on the site, including a sunken barge, a fish-ladder slide, a waterfall-themed rock climb and a toddler play area.

The wildlife trail will aim to encourage children to explore the country park down to a bridge crossing the river. Along the way youngsters will have the chance to play on the sculptures and learn more about the river wildlife.

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Shropshire Council is very proud of Severn Valley Country Park. It is a green flag award winner and is very popular with both locals and visitors to the area.

“We are very grateful to the Unlocking the Severn project for providing this exciting new family play trail. It will be a great addition to the park and will further encourage families to explore the Severn Valley and discover the fascinating wildlife of the River Severn.”