Autumn date proposed for Bridgnorth Carnival

Since the event was postponed, organisers have since suggested a smaller festival that focuses on the main procession would be the most plausible idea.

The event is still expected to take place on a Sunday, with September 15 and 22 put forward as possible dates by the town's Events Committee.

The route that dozens of floats will parade through is also subject to change, with a suggested finish of the High Street rather than the nearby Severn Park.

Expected to bring thousands onto the streets, Bridgnorth Carnival was supposed to go ahead on Sunday, June 23.

But after inspecting the main venue, Severn Park, organisers from the town council deemed it waterlogged and unsafe to use.

Torrential downpour had taken its toll on the ground, while areas of the car park were still submerged.

Councillor Sarah Barlow, chair of the Events & Christmas Committee, said she hopes residents are still willing to get involved after their initial hard work.

She said: "Initial discussions suggest that it is unreasonable to expect the carnival to be rescheduled before the end of August.

"However, it appears much more plausible to reschedule a scaled-down version of the event specifically to include the main carnival procession, with a possible route change that ends in the High Street."

She added that residents' and participants' views are being sought on a rescheduled carnival to give the Carnival Queen, Princes and Princesses their time to shine.

"One of my greatest concerns at this time is the need to allow those young people who were nominated as Carnival Royalty their moment in the limelight," said Councillor Barlow.

"I have also been saddened to hear about the many people taking part in the procession who worry that all their hard work will go to waste.

"There is no point in organising an event if no one can attend but I’m hoping that residents of the town will see these suggestions as a positive move. Many hands make light work and if there are members of the local community who think they might be willing to help out, then we will be very appreciative."

The Events Committee is set to meet on Thursday to confirm further details.