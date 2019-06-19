Hometown launch for Shropshire author's debut book

Susannah Stapleton, 46, from Much Wenlock, saw her book 'The Adventures of Maud West, Lady Detective' published by Picador last Thursday.

The book tells the real-life story of female private detective Maud West in the "Golden Age of Crime" back at the turn of the 20th Century.

It is the product of four years of painstaking research and writing by Susannah, who was working at Wenlock Books back in 2014 when she conceived the idea.

Susannah Stapleton signing a book for Eve Mallen, 6, and Francesca Mallen

Now five years later, the shop where she worked – and mused over the details of Maud West's tale – has hosted the launch of the book.

Susannah said she had been thrilled with the reaction to the book, and particularly to Maud herself.

She said: "It feels a little unreal actually. It has been getting such amazing reviews in the national press, like the Spectator, the Literary Review.

"People seem to really love it and love her, which is what I really hoped."

Triumph

Susannah's book was described in the Literary Review as "jaunty, engaging and witty without being arch. A triumph". It also features as this month's cover star, with Maud being captured by the famous illustrator Chris Riddell.

The Spectator was also generous in its praise hailing the book as "hugely entertaining".

Despite the national attention, Susannah said she was thrilled to be launching it in her home town, and that it had meant the most to see the book being enjoyed by those close to home – including her former boss.

She said: "I am so thrilled that I am having the launch here because this is where the book was born."

Anna Greda, owner of Much Wenlock Books, said she was delighted at seeing Susannah's work published, and said her efforts had produced a rivetting true life story.

She said: "It is brilliant. It made me cry it was so good, because I was so proud and thrilled for what she has achieved.

"It is a page-turner and I read it in two sittings. It is a fabulous book and I can recommend it to all and sundry."