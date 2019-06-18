1940s theme for Bridgnorth charity tea party

The Blooming Great Tea Party is one of Marie Curie’s biggest national fundraising events of the year and was this year brought to Violet’s Tea Room in Bridgnorth.

With 1940s music and memorabilia, residents and fundraisers turned out to take a nostalgic time out and donate to charity.

The venue, in Waterloo Terrace, aims to deliver an authentic vintage experience with food, drink and its surroundings.

Owner Jacqui Riley sponsored the event, using the vintage venue as a host.

Julie Gray, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Shropshire, said: “Jacqui has very generously sponsored the entire event to help raise vital funds.

Vintage

“I can’t believe she donated all the tea, coffee, cakes and refreshments for free which means the charity has no official overheads which was great.

“People came from far and wide to attend, all dressed in their vintage outfits and it served as a fantastic social gathering as well as helping those who really need it.

Advertising

“It was a superb event and we’re now looking forward to creating our Bridgnorth fundraising group, with its first two members Alice Pritchard and Rea, all ready to start. We would encourage anyone with any free time, whether it be weekly or two hours a year, to come and help out.”

Anyone interested in joining the Bridgnorth fundraising group can contact Julie on 07979 075877.

Marie Curie helps patients living with a terminal illness and their families.

With nine hospices around the country, the charity looks after those with illnesses such as cancer and dementia with nurses working shifts throughout the night to give people caring for a loved one a respite.

The charity also has an information and support helpline as well as conducting research into illnesses and raising awareness through campaign work.