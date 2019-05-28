Hundreds of runners and walkers unite for Bridgnorth event

Hundreds of competitors and more supporters turned out to line Bridgnorth’s historic High Street for the ever-popular Bridgnorth Walk, which regularly raises more than £100,000 for various charities.

And for the first time, a marathon had been added to the line-up, giving athletes the chance to challenge themselves with the steep hills of the Shropshire countryside.

The 53rd annual event, again organised by the Bridgnorth Lions, saw hundreds of people turn out in support of both walkers and runners, lining the town’s historic High Street to see off those competing.

In total there were about 430 people taking part in the 22-mile seniors walk yesterday, with 127 youngsters competing in the seven- mile juniors walk.

There were 29 runners facing the new marathon.

Organiser Chris Aked, of the Bridgnorth Lions, said: “We’re very happy with those figures.

"Numbers are up on last year for the senior and junior walks.

“The Bridgnorth Walk is a fantastic community event. The crowds are fantastic. The walkers were very animated, they were having fun.

“It’s a great thing to do for people who are regular athletes, but also for people who are doing it just for the fun of doing it.

“For the marathon, starting a new event is always going to be a challenge, but we’re very pleased with the number of runners we have, including some very good athletes.”

Marathon runners left the starting line at about 9am, one hour before the walkers.

The route took them out of Bridgnorth, throughout Ditton Priors and up the Brown Clee, before coming back to Bridgnorth.

The Bridgnorth Walk was originally started in 1967 as a way to raise funds for various charities and is today one of the biggest fundraising events in Shropshire.

Those taking part regularly raise more than £100,000 for charities.