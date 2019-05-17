Classic car fans invited to fun day

Classic Motor Cars (CMC) is opening up its premises on Stanmore Business Park to the public for a day of displays, activities and talks, including a special guest appearance from Norman Dewis, the chief test driver and development engineer for Jaguar from 1952 to 1985.

Focusing on the Mark II Jaguar's heritage and prestige, the event will provide a rare opportunity to look behind the scenes in the numerous workshops and specialist workstations that restore the vintage vehicles back to their former glory.

There will also be food vendors, children's entertainment and a toy fair that will sit alongside a range of stalls all raising money for Hope House Children's Hospice.

Visits to the Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology will also be held throughout the event, taking place on June 1, showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities on hand for trainee engineers.

Nigel Woodward, managing director of CMC, said: "We are always keen to make these events an inclusive, fun day, not only for the many classic car enthusiasts who attend but also for the people of Bridgnorth and further afield. We also like to try and give something back to the community.

"Therefore this year we wanted to make the charitable element of the event even bigger and more focussed and Hope House, who have a shop in Bridgnorth and a long association with our special guest, Norman Dewis, were an obvious choice.

"We really hope we can raise a significant amount of money for Hope House through donations on the day and other activities, and that we see as many local people and friends of Hope House from Bridgnorth and further afield as possible.

"We really value everyone's support and I am sure it will be a fantastic day with something for everyone to enjoy."