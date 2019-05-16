Swing through the years as Bridgnorth Jazz Festival returns

The 16th Bridgnorth Jazz Festival will see three separate jazz events come to venues across the town.

Organiser Tim Lord said: "The bank holiday weekend of May 24 to 26 will see the arrival of some of the best jazz musicians in Bridgnorth.

"This is to celebrate the 16th year of the best Shropshire jazz festival."

The festival will kick off with a performance by the long-running Temperance Seven, in their only Shropshire performance this year.

The ensemble will perform at the Down Inn in Ludlow Road at 8pm on Friday, May 24. Tickets to their show will cost £20.

The following Saturday marks the return of the popular jazz trail, winding through the town from 11am to 6pm and taking in six packed shows at a variety of venues.

The trail will begin at the White Lion with 'songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s'. Carole Westwood will sing and John Evans will play the keyboard.

From there music fans can follow the trail to Tanners Wine Shop, the Shakespeare Inn, the Black Boy Inn, the Bamboo Wine Bar and finally the Falcon Hotel, where nine musicians will come together for a pair of all-star jam sessions. Among the performers are saxophonist Alan Barnes, trumpeter Enrico Tomasso and Nick Millward on drums.

Tickets for the jazz trail cost £15.

The weekend's entertainment will be rounded out with a climactic show led by Tina May, backed by the all-stars. She will 'swing down the years' at the Swan at Knowle Sands,performing songs celebrating the best American bands and composers including Duke Ellington and Clarence Williams.

Tickets for her show, titled 'from New Orleans to New York', cost £17.50. Tickets for all of the events can be secured from Tanners Wine Shop in Bridgnorth's High Street, or from Tim Lord at 07710 242446 or 01746 765737.