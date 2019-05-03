Turn out those treasures in Much Wenlock

The Bargain Hunt and Flog it expert will be hosting a valuations tent at The Isle Estate, near Shrewsbury at the Country House Car Boot on May 12. Proceeds from the event will go towards the £1.3 million Cavalier Equestrian Centre, which was opened by Princess Anne last month.

Country house car boot events have become popular in the past decade, attracting many large house owners to have a major de-clutter offering antiques and unique items to eager antique hunters and collectors. Gates will open at 9am and close at 3pm and there is plenty of onsite parking.

Lots of sellers have already booked in and there will also be refreshments available.

Christina said: "Country house car boot sales are such a great place to come and have a rummage, I can’t wait to see what is on offer. Just come along, bring with you something that you think may have a value and I’d love to have a look at it for you.You can either bring the item itself or photographs. It promises to be a very exciting day, raising money for a fantastic cause and who knows - we may even discover a lost masterpiece!"

The riding centre provides people with disabilities with the opportunity to improve their physical and mental health through education and fun with horses. It has taken six years to get from the initial planning application through to complete build.

The car boot event will contribute to the final £150,000 to the project.

Ros Tate, owner of The Isle Estate, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting this very worthwhile event. Riding is a passion for my family and we are glad to welcome everyone to what promises to be a wonderful day out."