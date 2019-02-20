Classic Irish play The Beauty Queen of Leenane kicks off tour in Shropshire

Award winning theatre company White Cobra Productions will perform The Beauty Queen of Leenane at Birchmeadow Centre, in Birchmeadow Road, Broseley, on March 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at Downes Greengrocers of by phoning 01952 882684.

The play tells the story of lonely Maureen Foley who lives with her manipulative, ageing mother Mag. Her mother’s interference in Maureen’s first and potentially only romantic relationship sets in motion a chain of events that are as tragically funny as they are horrific.