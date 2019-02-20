Menu

Advertising

Classic Irish play The Beauty Queen of Leenane kicks off tour in Shropshire

By Deborah Hardiman | Bridgnorth entertainment | Published:

A classic Irish play will be performed in Broseley to kick-off its tour.

Kate Billingham as Maureen

Award winning theatre company White Cobra Productions will perform The Beauty Queen of Leenane at Birchmeadow Centre, in Birchmeadow Road, Broseley, on March 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at Downes Greengrocers of by phoning 01952 882684.

The play tells the story of lonely Maureen Foley who lives with her manipulative, ageing mother Mag. Her mother’s interference in Maureen’s first and potentially only romantic relationship sets in motion a chain of events that are as tragically funny as they are horrific.

Bridgnorth entertainment Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News