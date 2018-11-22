Reindeers in for a treat at Bridgnorth's switch-on

Hundreds of people will turn out to see the town's lights switched on tomorrow, with visitors able to enjoy a funfair, live entertainment and food.

And children from The Little Green House Nursery have devised their very own reindeer food, which will be sold at the event.

Hannah Vyse, Little Green House director, said: “Children visiting our stall will be able to make up their own packets of reindeer food, make a Christmas wish and then sprinkle the food in their gardens ready for Santa’s sleigh to arrive on Christmas Eve.

"Our children here at the nursery have helped us plan what food reindeer will need during their busy trip around Bridgnorth and that is what is included in our special mix.”

The Christmas Lighting Up Night runs from 4pm until 9pm, with the switch-on taking place at 6pm.

The high street will be the venue for numerous events, including Christmas, charity and community stalls, street entertainment, a circus workshop, a funfair and the centrepiece, Father Christmas and his reindeer.

High Street and Whitburn Street will be closed to traffic between noon and 10pm.