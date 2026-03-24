I took an amazing visual and emotional journey when I saw Gorillaz - The Mountain at Birmingham BP Pulse Live - others need to experience it too - REVIEW
The illustrated band Gorillaz visited Birmingham as part of their 'The Mountain' tour - and we couldn't get enough.
Originally formed as a side project in the 90s, Gorillaz is a band that everyone must have heard at some point in their lives (and if you haven't, then what rock are you living under).
Whether it be their hit track, Feel Good Inc, the notoriously catchy Clint Eastwood, or iconic 19-2000, they have been all over the radio for years.
Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Express & Star’s free newsletter
Gorillaz's unique illustrated cast of band members, 2-D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russell, took the world by storm; It's a band that my brother got me into, and a band that I never thought I'd actually get to see live.
So when we heard that they were going to appear in Birmingham's BP Pulse Live as part of their The Mountain tour, we knew we had to get tickets.
Arriving at the arena, you could easily see this band's multi-generational influence by the mile-long queue outside the arena.