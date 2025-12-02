Mumford & Sons return to Birmingham: Setlist, tickets and timings for this week’s Utilita Arena show

Mumford & Sons are on a huge arena tour of UK/Ireland + Europe, stopping off at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Sunday, December 7.

The British folk-rock band release their new album, RUSHMERE, on 28 March 2025. Of the band’s return, Rushmere is the spot where it all began for Mumford & Sons. The pond, located on Wimbledon Common in south-west London, is where Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane first hung out and imagined the initial idea of putting a band together. Rushmere was as familiar to them as the instruments they played, and is at the heart of their origin story. RUSHMERE is the beginning for Mumford & Sons’ next phase, and it follows an intense period of creativity for the trio.

Mumford & Sons

Plus support from Sierra Ferrell.

Get your tickets to see Mumford & Sons at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Sunday, December 7, here.

Charity Donation

Mumford & Sons have partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. £1.00 + VAT from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

Where are Mumford & Sons performing?

The Utilita Arena in the centre of Birmingham on Sunday this week.

How do you get there?

The Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

Performance times