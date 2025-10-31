Five live at Utilita Arena, Birmingham - full guide including set list, and why the boy band is so ready for it after 25 years apart

Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon will take to the road with the ‘KEEP ON MOVIN’ 2025’ Tour, which comes to Utilita Arena Birmingham on Sunday, November 9, and Friday, November 28.

Fans will be transported back in time for a true nineties party and night to remember, being treated to the band’s biggest hits – from “If Ya Gettin’ Down”, “Everybody Get Up” and international smash “When The Lights Go Out”, which hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Chart, to No.1s “Keep On Movin’”, “We Will Rock You”, “Let’s Dance”, and much more.

Scott says: “This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it. Reconnecting as a 5 over the last year has been special and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again. Hope you’re ready!!”

The Keep On Movin' Arena Tour is the band's first tour with all five members in 25 years. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Abz adds: “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see the fans, it’s gonna go OFF! Buzzing to have Naughty Boy on tour with us too… 5 bad boys and a naughty boy, that sounds like a lot of fun. Let’s gooooo!”

Grab your tickets to see Five at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Sunday, November 9, and Friday, November 8, here.

Five are heading to Utilita Arena Birmingham on November 9 and November 28. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

How do you get there?

Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

Doors open

Doors 6pm.

Support

Special guest Naughty Boy (DJ Set).

Performance times

7.40pm Naughty Boy (DJ Set).

8.45pm Five.

10.15pm Show End.

Set list

This our best guess, although the guys may mix it up a little. Below is the running order for their opening show in Cardiff:

Slam Dunk (Da Funk)

Shake

Got the Feelin'

Straight Up Funk

It's the Things You Do

Lay All Your Lovin’ on Me

When the Lights Go Out

Invincible

Human

Partyline 555‐On‐Line

If Ya Gettin' Down

We Will Rock You (Queen cover)

Rock the Party

Closer to Me

Serious

Until the Time Is Through

My Song

Let's Dance

Everybody Get Up

Jump Around / Place Your Hand / Get Lucky

Keep On Movin'

Utilita Arena Birmingham

Food and drink

Tuck into epic burgers with all the trimmings, or enjoy loaded fries piled with a variety of toppings. Vegan and NGCI menus available. The venue also boats 'loads of bars' across both floors of the arena. The venue is card only.

Bag policy

All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to our venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.

We hope Five rock you!