Top unique wedding venues in the Midlands and Shropshire

Planning a wedding is never easy, so we've pulled together a list of top unusual wedding venues across the Midlands and Shropshire that may help you to find the place to hold your fairytale wedding.

From theatres to castle ruins, museums, zoos, and even barges - take a look at our top picks:

Kidderminster Town Hall

Kidderminster Town Hall. Picture from: http://www.wyreforestheritageweddings.co.uk/kidderminster-town-hall-weddings/

Still resonating off the walls of this landmark venue, which opened in 1855, are the speeches made by eminent leaders Winston Churchill, Emmeline Pankhurst and Earnest Shackleton as well as great music from The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and The Who.

Kidderminster Town Hall is a fine Victorian Grade II listed Music Hall set in the heart of Kidderminster's Conservation area perfect for tying the knot.

For more information, click here.

Hawkstone Park - Shrewsbury

Hawkstone Park

The Follies at Hawkstone Park offer a wedding venue with a difference - in a medieval cave surrounded by fantasy woodlands and cliff-tops.

Hawkstone Park is well known for its stunning Follies and breathtaking countryside, making it a perfect place for weddings too.

With a number of venues and wedding packages on offer, the park provides flexibility for both your guest number and budget to create your perfect day. You can also book in for a round of golf at one of the parks championship golf courses.

For more information, click here.

Dudley Zoo

Dudley Zoo, Picture from: https://www.dudleyzoo.org.uk/unique-wedding-venue/

Set in 40 acres of landscaped gardens surrounding the 11th Century Dudley Castle - and filled with more than 1,000 animals - Dudley Zoo provides a picturesque venue to get married.

After tying the knot and celebrating in the Queen Mary Ballroom, couples can even enjoy animal experience's with the zoos giraffes, penguins, sealions and more - perfect for a wedding photographer with a difference.

For more information, click here.

Cannock Chase

Cannock Chase

As well as being home to beautiful woodland walks, mountain bike trails and family activities, Cannock Chase can also be used as a setting for a stunning wedding.

Celebrate your special day in a forest that is home to fallow deer, birds and other wildlife.

For more information, click here.

The Old Library - Digbeth

The Old Library. Picture from: https://www.theoldlibrary.co/

Set in the heart of The Custard Factory, The Old Library is a stunning venue to celebrate your ceremony and reception.

With soaring ceilings, arched windows and white interior, it's easy to decorate the library to suit the theme of your wedding.

The Custard Factory itself is a great wedding venue; its close knit, colourful buildings, unique art installations and bunting make it the perfect backdrop for your photos.

For more information, click here.

Spring Grove House at West Midlands Safari Park, Bewdley

Spring Grove House

With an eye-catching interior and exterior, Spring Grove House is a perfect place to celebrate your wedding – especially if you're an animal lover.

This Georgian building is set right in the heart of the safari park, so you can expect an exciting adventure for your wedding day.

For more information, click here.

The Electric Cinema, Birmingham

The Electric Cinema

Step in to your own movie wedding at The Electric Cinema in Birmingham.

The oldest cinema in the country, you can celebrate your special day with a silver screen backdrop and plan your fairytale wedding to be fit enough for movie stars.

For more information, click here.

Rowton Castle, Shrewsbury

Rowton Castle. Picture from: https://www.rowtoncastle.com/

Located in the heart of the Shropshire countryside, Rowton Castle is a wedding venue fit for a prince and princess.

What could be more romantic than tying the knot at this Grade 11 listed building; with 17 stunning acres of land perfect for family photos, a beautiful interior and exterior, this award winning venue suitable for any sized celebration.

For more information, click here.

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Molineux

If you're both football lovers, why don't you consider tying the knot at your favourite clubs venue?

Whether you're Wolves fans, Saddlers fans or Blues fans – it doesn't matter. Most clubs have suites that offer weddings.

Of course, the only problem may be if you both support different teams.

For more information, click here.

Drayton Manor, Staffordshire

Drayton Manor

Some people are adrenaline junkies through and through, in which case your perfect wedding venue may be a theme park.

Drayton Manor theme park's four-star hotel offers an array of wedding packages for a truly unique venue.

Have your photos taken next to one of the parks iconic rides – there's nothing stopping you getting on one yourselves, you just may want to consider changing your clothes.

For more information, click here.

Blists Hill Victorian Town, Ironbridge

Blists Hill. Picture by: Andy Li photography. Picture from: https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/venue-hire/weddings-at-ironbridge/

Step back in time and celebrate your wedding at Blists Hill Victorian Town.

With room for up to 40 guests, this charming venue certainly offers a unique place to say your 'I dos'.

With working shops, a pub and fairground, you can plan your perfect vintage wedding here.

The Forest Glen Refreshment Pavilion is a quirky Victorian tea room that is licensed for civil ceremonies.

If a more intimate wedding is what you're after the Club Room - situated above the New Inn Public House – may be the perfect choice.

You can even enhance your wedding a pint at the pub, a ride on the funfair and actors and singers to give your wedding the ultimate Victorian theme.

For more information, click here.

Severn Valley Railway

Severn Valley Railway. Picture from: https://www.svr.co.uk/Weddings.aspx

Start the new journey in style with a trip in a vintage railway carriage.

The Engine House and Visitor Centre in Shropshire are both licensed for civil ceremonies.

So celebrate your marriage before hoping on board a dining carriage for a journey with the most stunning backdrops.

For more information, click here.

Ludlow Castle, Ludlow

Ludlow Castle. Picture from: https://www.ludlowcastle.com/weddings/

Set inside Ludlow Castle, The Round Chapel and Castle House are two incredibly historical venues for you and your partner to celebrate your marriage.

Whether you choose to simply hold your ceremony there or have your reception in a marquee in the castles grounds – the choice is yours. But the venue is certainly fit for a King and Queen.

For more information, click here.

The Boat House at Aston Marina

The Boat House at Aston Marina. Picture from: https://www.astonmarina.co.uk/weddings/the-boat-house/

When it comes to beautiful views, The Boat House at Aston Marina does a pretty good job at ticking off that box and more.

The venue is licensed for civil ceremonies as well as providing somewhere for a relaxed and picturesque wedding.

All food for your wedding is made fresh on site by The Boat House's award-winning chefs and staff will work closely with you to create the wedding you've always dreamed of.

For more information, click here.

Barnutopia, Oswestry

Barnutopia. Picture from: http://barnutopia.com/autumn-wedding/

Get in touch with nature on your wedding say at Barnutopia.

Barnutopia is a glamping, wedding and event venue in the Shropshire countryside. The site offers a luxury camping experience for guests who love the outdoors but prefer the comforts of home.

For more information, click here.

Hundred House Hotel and Tithe Barn, Norton

Hundred House Hotel and Tithe Barn

Get married in a stunning 17th Century oak-beamed barn at the Hundred House Hotel.

The family-run venue is perfect for any themed wedding, and offers award-winning food made from scratch with ingredients from their mesmerising gardens.

What's more, the venue offers packages throughout the year that takes the pressure off wedding planning.

For more information, click here.

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. Picture from: http://www.birminghammuseums.org.uk/bmag/venue-hire/venue-hire/weddings

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery is a Grade I listed building that provides a unique and sophisticated venue for your wedding.

The Waterhall is licensed for civil ceremonies so you can say your vows in a bright and airy venue with high ceilings, stunning architecture and fine art adorning the walls with up to 200 guests.

If you choose to host your wedding reception at the venue, your party will congregate in the Round Room, standing as it did in 1885 with its ornate glass domed ceiling and extensive collection of fine art on display.

For more information, click here.

Sherborne Wharf, Birmingham

Sherborne Wharf. Picture from: https://sherbornewharf.co.uk/

Hit the water and tie the knot onboard your very own barge at Sherborne Wharf.

Birmingham boasts more canals than Venice. It is in the heart of the canal system in England and therefore Sherborne Wharf offers the ‘adventurous boater’ extensive cruising routes and links to other canals on the system.

The large marina gives access to the centre of Birmingham and plenty of venues to continue the celebrations including theatres, museums, concert halls and more.

For more information, click here.

ThinkTank Museum, Birmingham

ThinkTank Museum. Picture from: http://www.birminghammuseums.org.uk/thinktank/highlights/spitfire-gallery

Perfect for science buffs, ThinkTank Museum in Birmingham provides you with a truly unfortgettable venue to tie the knot.

The venue's event suite can cater to parties between 50 and 150 people and packages give you and your party access to the Futures Gallery after hours for your very own night at the museum.

For more information, click here.

Sarehole Mill, Bimingham

Sarehole Mill

If you're set to exchange the one ring with your precious, consider tying the knot at Sarehole Mill.

Perfect for fans of Lord Of The Rings, the Grade II listed water mill is known for its association with the books series' author J. R. R. Tolkein.

The cobbled courtyard and millpond provide a tranquil haven away from the hustle and bustle of the city for you to enjoy your big day.

For more information, click here.

Erasmus Darwin House, Lichfield

Erasmus Darwin House. Picture by: Chris Lockwood. Picture from: https://www.erasmusdarwin.org/hire/weddings/

Do you love poetry but your partner is more into all-things science? Combine both of your passions and get married at the former house of poet and physicist Erasmus Darwin, grandfather of Charles Darwin.

There are two rooms licensed for civil weddings seven days a week, with discounts for weekday bookings, and the venue can accommodate up to 36 people for a wedding ceremony.

For more information, click here.

Birmingham REP

Birmingham REP. Picture from: https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/our-place/weddings-parties-and-christmas-celebrations-with-uvb.html

Theatre fans can combine their love of the stage with their big day at Birmingham REP.

A unique wedding requires a truly dramatic setting and where better than your very own theatre stage?

You can walk the boards to tie the knot before your guests take their final bow at the evening reception.

For more information, click here.

Library of Birmingham

Shakespeare Memorial Room. Picture from: http://www.uniquevenuesbirmingham.com/space/shakespeare-memorial-room/

Books lovers can tie the knot in the sophisticated and sleek Library of Birmingham.

The venue's historic Shakespeare Memorial Room was created for the city’s Victorian library by John Henry Chamberlain in 1882. Following restoration by local craftsmen, it now commands an impressive position at the very top of the Library of Birmingham.

It offers a very special setting for small wedding ceremonies or civil ceremonies for up to 40 people, exclusive dining for up to 20 people and drinks receptions for up to 45 people.

For more information, click here.

The Crooked House, Dudley

The Crooked House

Enjoy creative rustic cooking and local real ales in this higgledy-piggledy old world pub.

The venue is flexible and can create bespoke menus to best suit your wedding day and budget.

Both day hire and evening hire are available at the Crooked House - just be careful not to trip down the aisle, its a lot easier to do at this quirky venue.

For more information, click here.

Fazeley Studios, Birmingham

Fazeley Studios. Picture from: http://www.fazeleyevents.co.uk/

Fazeley Studios is a unique and modern wedding venue in Birmingham City Centre.

Located in Digbeth, the city's Creative Quarter, the venue offers couples something a little different for their special day, with exclusive use of the entire venue, which is comprised of Victorian architecture and contemporary design across a series of spaces, including the Grand Gallery reception area, a former Unitarian Chapel.

The versatile venue can accommodate up to 150 guests in the day, and up to a whopping 300 on the night.

For more information, click here.