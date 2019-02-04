Directors Guild Of America Awards: The full list of winners

Alfonso Cuaron, Adam McKay and Ben Stiller were among the winners at the Directors Guild Of America Awards in Los Angeles.

Roma filmmaker Cuaron took home the biggest prize of the night at the ceremony, while A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper endured another disappointing night.

Here is a list of winners:

Outstanding directorial achievement in a feature film – Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Outstanding directorial achievement in dramatic series – Adam McKay (Succession, Celebration)

Outstanding directorial achievement in first-time feature film – Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade)

Outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series – Bill Hader (Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark)

Outstanding directorial achievement in movies for television and limited series – Ben Stiller (Escape At Dannemora)

Outstanding directorial achievement in documentary – Tim Wardle (Three Identical Strangers)

Outstanding directorial achievement in children’s programmes – Jack Jameson (Sesame Street, When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special)

Outstanding directorial achievement in reality programmes – Russell Norman (The Final Table, Japan)

Outstanding directorial achievement in variety/talk/news/sports, special – Louis J Horvitz (60th Grammy Awards)

Outstanding directorial achievement in variety/talk/news/sports, regularly scheduled programming – Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live, Adam Driver; Kanye West)

Outstanding directorial achievement in commercials – Spike Jonze (Welcome Home, Apple Homepod)