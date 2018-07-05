Advertising
Roger Waters, Van Morrison, Kaiser Chiefs and more: What's on this weekend in the Midlands and Shropshire
From rock shows, to charity marathons, festivals aplenty, dance performances and a street fair, there's plenty to do this weekend across the Midlands and Shropshire.
FRIDAY
Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival - Moseley Park
Craig Charles, Sister Sledge, Jimmy Cliff and more will play this year's Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival.
Other acts that will play the three-day event include the likes of Candi Staton, Roy Ayers, Jungle Brothers, Fred Wesley and The New JBs, David Rodigan, and more.
This event will take place until Sunday, July 8.
Tickets start from £50.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
Little Baby Bum - Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Step into the magical and colourful world of Little Baby Bum at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this weekend.
Join Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme friends at the world premiere of a brand new live show.
An online and digital TV sensation Little Baby Bum is the world’s largest educational YouTube channel with over 13m subscribers and 15 billion views.
The show will also be at the venue on Saturday.
Tickets start from £12.50.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
Street Food Affair - Bonded Warehouse, Stourbridge
Street Food Affair is back on the cobbled street of the Bonded Warehouse as park of the Black Country Festival.
The event will see a variety of food stalls available for visitors to peruse, as well as live music.
This special evening will also see stalls and activities as part of the Twilight Art, Craft and Vintage Market.
Entry is £1 and children under 18 are free.
For more information, click here
The Elvis Years - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
The king of rock and roll will be brought to life at Theatre Severn this weekend when The Elvis Years comes to town.
With a line-up of actor/musicians, authentic costumes and nostalgic film footage, the production charts the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis' amazing journey from poor truck-driving teenager, through the army, Hollywood and finally the legendary Las Vegas concerts.
Tickets cost £22.50.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
Matilda The Musical - Birmingham Hippodrome
Winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical, Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical arrived in Birmingham this week.
Matilda tells the tale of an extraordinarily gifted young girl, held back by her uneducated, ignorant family. She and her schoolmates are tormented and bullied by the evil Miss Trunchbull - but, with the help of her magical abilities and an extra special teacher, she rescues her fellow schoolchildren and finds happiness.
It stars Craige Els, who will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull having played the infamous character in the West End for three years between 2014 and 2017.
He will be joined by Carly Thoms as Miss Honey, and Sebastien Torkia and Rebecca Thornhill as Mr and Mrs Wormwood.
Matilda The Musical runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until September 8.
Tickets start from £30.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
Van Morrison - Llangollen Eisteddfod
Irish singer/songwriter Van Morisson will perform as part of Llangollen Eisteddfod this weekend.
The music icon, who was knighted as Sir Ivan Morrison in 2016, is best know for hit songs such as Brown Eyed Girl, Into the Mystic, Have I Told You Lately, Someone Like You and many more.
Tickets cost £42.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
SATURDAY
Wolverhampton Food Festival - City Centre
Wolverhampton Food Festival is set to return to the city centre this weekend.
The first ever food and drink festival in Wolverhampton saw nearly 20,000 people turn out for the two-day event.
The event will see a wide range of food and drink available alongside love music, traditional fairground games and large screens showing the World Cup.
Worlverhampton Food Festival will also take place on Sunday.
This event is free to attend.
For more information, click here
Banstock - Bantock Park, Wolverhampton
Banstock heads to Wolverhampton this Saturday.
The acoustic festival, which will take place in the picturesque grounds of Bantock House on Saturday, will see the likes of The Wonder Stuff's Miles Hunt and Ned's Atomic Dustbin's Jonn Penney and Rat perform.
Other acts that will appear at the festival include The Wild Flowers, Two Faced Tom and The Bootleg Boys, Jess Silk, The Humdrum Express, Tasha Jerawan and Sam Draisey.
Tickets cost £19.15.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
Roger Waters - Arena Birmingham
Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters will perform for fans in Birmingham this weekend.
The co-founder of the band, which was formed in 1965, initially served as the group's bassist - but following the departure of Syd Barrett back in 1968, Roger also became Pink Floyd's lyricist, co-lead vocalist and conceptual leader.
In 1990, Roger staged one of the largest and most extravagant rock concerts in history, The Wall – Live in Berlin, with an official attendance of more than 200,000.
As a member of Pink Floyd, he was inducted into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005.
Tickets start from £74.35.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
Halesowen Carnival - Highfield Park, Halesowen
This annual event returns once more for 2018, taking place at Highfield Park.
The free-to-enter fair will have two stages showing live entertainment, from singers, to dancers, bands and circus acts.
A third stage, hosted by Black Country Radio, will play music.
There will be free activities for guests to get involved in, as well as a dog show, a teddy bears picnic for youngsters and a tight wire walk in the 'circus corner'.
Also on offer will be a fairground, facepainting, stalls and a 'worldwide food and drink court'.
Entry to this event is free.
For more information, click here
Dragon Boat Festival - Pengwern Boat Club, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury's Dragon Boat Festival returns this weekend.
The charity event will see 40ft long Viking Dragon Boats sail across two days/
This event will also take place on Sunday, and is free to attend.
For more information, click here
Birmingham and Black Country Half Marathon
Now in its 11th year, organisers of the event say they are expecting in excess of 1,800 competitors.
The run will start from Wolverhampton's British Waterways Canal Dock and end at Birmingham's Brindley Place.
It is open to participants of all abilities.
For more information, click here
SUNDAY
Willenhall Transport Show - Willenhall Memorial Park
Thousands of people are set to descend on Willenhall Memorial Park for the annual transport show.
The show will see more than 200 vintage and interesting cars and vehicles, as well as live music, beer tents and a tyre flip challenge.
This is the first year a box cart competition has been included at the event.
Tickets cost £3, with a family ticket (two adults and two children) priced at £10.
For more information, click here
Stourbridge Carnival - Town Centre, Stourbridge
The Stourbridge Carnival, now in its 31st year, is set to take place this weekend as part of Black Country Festival.
The event will include a radio road show, live entertainment, fun fair, classic cars and much more.
This event is free to attend.
For more information, click here
Llanfest - Llangollen Eisteddfod
Kaiser Chiefs, Toploder and The Hoosiers will perform at Llanfest this weekend.
Kaiser Chiefs, who have enjoyed two UK number one albums during their career, are best known for songs including Oh My God, I Predict a Riot and Ruby.
Llanfest is a recent addition to the International Eisteddfod, which is already renowned for its choral music, opera galas and classical concerts, as well as world music, jazz, rhythm and blues and folk music performances
Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal - Arena Birmingham
Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal will take to the stage in Birmingham for their Greatest Hits UK Tour – Nazar Ke Samne.
The duo have sold over 100 Million Albums of (Aashiqui) the Biggest Bollywood Soundtrack of all time, so together, they are without a doubt one of the greatest icons of Bollywood film music.
Tickets start from £35.10.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here
Galaxy World Tour - Oakengates Theatre, Telford
Galaxy Dance presents the World Tour show, coming to Oakengates Theatre this weekend.
The show will explore dance styles, music and artists from around the world in a 120-minute performance.
Tickets cost £9.
