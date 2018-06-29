Top beer gardens in the Midlands and Shropshire

Here's our pick of the best places for sun-soaked drinks in the West Midlands and Shropshire.

The Dog and Doublet - Wolverhampton

The Dog and Doublet

The newly re-vamped Dog and Doublet boasts live music, fresh food, cocktails, ales and an impressive beer garden.

If the weather drops cold as the sun sets, the traditional pub has two working log burners to keep you toasty.

Friday nights see the venue filled with live music, as well as DJ sets across the weekend.

The Fox & Anchor - Wolverhampton

The Fox and Anchor

Enjoy a canalside pint in the summer sun at The Fox & Anchor pub in Coven.

The country pub dates back to the late 1700's, and still contains it's rustic character in picturesque surroundings.

The inn champions a variety of hearty dishes, cask ales and fine wines for visitors to enjoy.

The Aston - Newport

The Aston. Picture from: https://m.facebook.com/theastontaphouse/

Family-run pub The Aston focuses on bringing you a 'relaxed dining and social meeting place'.

The establishment has a range of 13 different craft ales for you to enjoy in their extensive beer garden, as well as lagers and ciders from just £2.80.

As well as an extensive gin and whiskey range, The Aston also has a variety of exciting events for visitors to enjoy, such as happy hour every Friday and a pub quiz on Thursdays.

The Hundred House Hotel - Norton

The Hundred House Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Norton, The Hundred House Hotel's lush garden is a real hidden gem.

The award-winning secret garden was designed by Sylvia Phillips and her husband Henry, who spent many years collecting interesting and unusual sculptures to decorat their pieces/

The garden also has more than 50 different varieties of herbs and edible flowers, which are used to season dishes within the hotel's restaurant.

The Swan at Whiston - Penkridge

The Swan at Whiston

A warm welcome awaits you at The Swan at Whiston.

The Swan has been a traditional country freehouse since 1593, and is a popular haunt for walkers, cyclists, real ale enthusiasts and families.

The rural pub specialises in local ales, ciders and perrys, which can all be enjoyed in the spacious garden.

The Woodbridge Inn - Coalport

The Woodbridge Inn

The Woodbridge is situated on the banks of the River Severn, a mile downstream from Ironbridge in Shropshire.

The pub has a substantial raised desk to provide outside drinking and an eating area overlooking the river, as well as a sunny garden room.

Menus are changed each and every day, giving you plenty of exciting dishes to sample every time you visit.

The Lord Clifden - Hockley

The Great Outdoors at The Lord Clifden

Winner of Best Entertainment Pub in the UK for 2015, The Lord Clifden provides a picturesque garden for you to enjoy.

The free house is best know for its collection of urban street art, with the likes of Banksy, D*Face, Nick Walker, Blek, Obey, Faile and Army Lion

The Lord Clifden's sister pub, The Red Lion, is less than 5 minutes walking distance down the road.

The Prince of Wales - Moseley

Prince of Wales. Photo by: https://www.facebook.com/ThePrinceMoseley/

The Prince of Wales is an exciting and award winning pub in the heart of Moseley village.

It is a classic bar packed full of real ales, cocktails and more in the lounge, with a garden boasting cigar and wine sheds.

The venue boasts a variety of exciting events, such as the sausage and cider festival, sports screenings, quiz nights, woofstock, and more.

The Plough Inn - Shifnal

The Plough Inn

Dog friendly and with an extensive beer garden, The Plough Inn is a perfect pub to enjoy in the sun.

The Plough Inn is predominantly a traditional real ale free house, but it has a variety of drinks and food options for visitors to enjoy.

It also has a great Irish music night on the first Monday of every month.

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar and Grill - The Cube, Birmingham

Marco Pierre White's

Take in breathtaking views of Birmingham at Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar and Grill.

Head to the top of The Cube to experience refined dining and remarkable views.

For added sparkle, enjoy pre-dinner cocktails at the stylish restaurant bar or head to the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar that’s conveniently located next door.

The Castle Hotel - Bishop's Castle

The Castle Hotel

This four star hotel offers stylish accommodation and a beautiful garden in a charming Shropshire market town.

The hotel doubles as a traditional country pub and has three bar areas which stock a fantastic sample of local real ales from Bishop Castle and the surrounding area.

The massive beer garden boasts excellent views of the surrounding area, perfect to enjoy your local tipple in.

The Newhampton Inn - Wolverhampton

The Newhampton Inn

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Wolverhampton is the Newhampton Inn, an old-school pub with a fresh approach.

The pub has a variety of beers, ciders and spirits on offer as well as a food menu packed full of exciting, freshly-made options.

The extensive garden is perfect whatever the weather; with rolling grass lawns, covered seating, and a cocktail bar.

The Pheasant Inn - Telford

The Pheasant Inn. Photo from: http://www.thepheasantadmaston.co.uk/

Whether you are looking for a dining experience or more simple fare, The Pheasant Inn at Admaston can cater for your needs.

Their locally-sourced food can be enjoyed with a drink from their fully-stocked bar, containing a variety of beers, ciders and wines.

The Pheasant hosts a variety of events to entertain guests such as themed evenings and menus throughout the year.

