Manic Street Preachers, Plan B, Chairmen Of The Board, beer festival and more: What's on this weekend in the Midlands and Shropshire

From comedy shows, to live gigs, a beer festival and more, there's plenty to choose from across the Midlands and Shropshire.

FRIDAY

Plan B - O2 Academy

Plan B

Award-winning chart star Plan B will play for fans in Birmingham this weekend.

Songs he is known for include She Said, Ill Manors and Guess Again.

Doors for the hip hop artist's show are set to open at 7pm, with a 10pm curfew.

For more information, or to book, click here

Manic Street Preachers - Arena Birmingham

Manic Street Preachers

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers bring their Resistance Is Futile tour to Birmingham this Friday.

They will be joined by special guests The Coral.

Songs the Manics are best known for include Motorcycle Emptiness, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, and A Design For Life.

Tickets, priced between £41.78 and £54.10, can be booked here

Stourbridge Beer Festival - Stourbridge Town Hall

Stourbridge Beer Festival

Taste a range of beers at Stourbridge Town Hall this weekend.

Hosted by CAMRA, the event will have more than 100 real ales, craft beers and ciders on offer.

Hot and cold food will also be available.

The event will run from noon till 11pm on the Friday and midday till 9pm on the Saturday.

For more information, click here

Lee Mead - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Lee Mead

TV and musical theatre star Lee Mead will perform for fans alongside a band in Shrewsbury this Friday.

He is best known for winning the title role in the 2007 West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through the BBC TV casting show Any Dream Will Do.

Expect songs such as The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Legally Blonde, Wicked and many more.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £24.50.

For more information, or to book, click here

SATURDAY

Chairmen Of The Board - Dudley Town Hall

Chairmen Of The Board

US soul group Chairmen Of The Board will play Dudley this weekend.

The band will feature long-standing member Ken Knox.

Songs the group is best known for include Give Me Just A Little More Time, Pay to the Piper and Everything's Tuesday.

Support act will be Northern Soul band The Signatures.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £18.50.

For more information, or to book, click here

Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall - Birmingham Town Hall

Monski Mouse

Treat your little ones to a morning of family fun with Monski Mouse and her dancers.

London-based Australian DJ, producer and mum-of-two Monski Mouse has designed the Baby Disco Dance Hall as a session of dancing and play for small children and their family.

Part of the dance floor is set up with a soft furnished baby area where the non-walkers can roll around to the music too.

Tickets cost £7.

For more information, or to book, click here

Made In Dagenham: The Musical - Oakengates Theatre, Telford

TADLOP Dagenham

Enjoy a musical version of Made In Dagenham this Saturday, presented by am dram group TADLOP.

The women workers at the Dagenham Ford factory go on strike over proposals to downgrade their skill set and subsequently their pay. This then highlights the massive inequality between men and women in the workplace when doing the same job.

Tickets cost £14. Shows take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

For more information, or to book, click here

SUNDAY

Bryan Ferry - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Bryan Ferry

Roxy Music icon Bryan Ferry will come to Birmingham as part of a wider UK tour this Sunday.

Expect songs from the star's 2015 album Avonmore, plus hits from across his career such as Slave To Love, Don't Stop The Dance and Love Is The Drug.

The 72 year old will be supported by guest Juanita Stein.

For more information, or to book, click here

Skindred - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Skindred

Welsh ragga metal stars Skindred come to Digbeth this weekend, with support from CKY and Danko Jones.

The tour is to promote Skindred's upcoming seventh album Big Tings, set for release this Friday (April 27).

Doors for the gig open at 7pm.

For more information, or to book, click here

