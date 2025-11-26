Works to shore up retaining wall that closed Bridgnorth Cliff Railway three years ago are finally completed

The retaining wall that runs along the embankment of Castle Walk, 100 feet above Bridgnorth’s Low Town, was found to be be unsafe in November 2022.

The damaged wall forced Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to close ahead of Christmas of that year and it remained closed until March 2024.

Previous work on the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway. Photo: Tim Thursfield

In the meantime, Bridgnorth Town Council had to repair a 65-metre section of retaining wall before the funicular train could reopen at a cost to local taxpayers of £750,000.

While the cliff railway reopened last year, the embankment running along Castle Walk was discovered to also be dangerous, and works began this year to apply “soil nails” and netting to shore up the ground.

The netting to secure the embankment under the retaining wall

That work was finally completed on Monday (November 24).

In a social media post to residents, a spokesperson for Bridgnorth Town Council said: “Today marks the completion of stabilising works to the retaining wall, and the reopening of the Castle Walk.

“Thank you for your patience whilst these essential works were carried out. The shrubs will be planted over the next two weeks, meaning that come spring it should look fantastic.

The team from Derbyshire Geotechnical Ltd, Nova Geo Consultants Ltd, Volos Project Management Ltd, ADM Structural Ltd and Bridgnorth Town Council. Photo: Bridgnorth Town Council

“We would like to thank all those involved in the professional approach to making sure everything went to plan and without a hitch.

“Special thanks must go to the team who actually carried out the works, who many of you would have seen hanging off ropes to do the drilling and fit everything in place.”