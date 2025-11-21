I visited Trentham’s magical winter lights trail and found a whimsical wonderland worth braving the cold for

I was invited along to the gardens at the Trentham Estate in Staffordshire ahead of the opening of their annual Winter Light Trail.

While the invite promised "all new" illuminated exhibits, the experience was wholly new to me. Despite it only being 45 minutes from my home in Telford, I'd only previously stopped by the estate for the shopping village (read: Pieminister).

Jumping at the opportunity, I dug out my winter hat and bundled my partner into the car, bribed with the promise of a cup of steaming mulled wine.

Visitors head across a brightly-lit bridge towards Trentham Gardens Winter Light Trail. Photo: Mike Sheridan

For the event, the revived Italianate Gardens have been transformed into a theatrical celebration of winter magic. The experience feels thoughtfully curated, rather than simply decorated.

There is an array of food and drink options from independent traders, including crepes, burgers, and loaded fries, as well as warm mulled wine and whipped cream-topped hot chocolates.

Marshmallow toasting stations are set up around the trail, which ends (or starts) with a small selection of fairground rides. And in a welcome touch, dogs on leads are invited to join the adventure.